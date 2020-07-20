Oliver Art Center Holds Mask Decorating Contest

The Oliver Art Center in Frankfort donated some masks on Monday but they aren’t your typical face coverings.

The art center held a “Make a Mask, Make a Difference” contest, inviting the community to make their most creative masks for a cash prize.

On Monday, the 23 masks where donated to Paul Oliver Memorial Hospital.

They say it helped both the healthcare workers and the artists.

“The contest was a great way to get people to get creative and while it was for front line and essential workers, it was kind of freeing and it was fun and it kind of made what everyone is going through right now, a little less scary,” said Mercedes Michalowski, Executive Director at Oliver Art Center.

Mica Jones came in first, Clarissa Wright in second, and Stephanie Bloye in third.