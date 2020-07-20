NYC Loosens Restrictions, States in The Sunbelt Battle Dramatic Surges in COVID-19 Cases

New York City plans to enter phase four of its reopening on Monday.

But the city is planning to keep most restrictions on indoor activities, including indoor dining, theaters and museums.

California, Texas and Arizona are continuing to report dramatic surges of new cases. And health experts are now warning about rising infection rates in Georgia, Tennessee, Missouri and Kentucky.

Georgia’s governor and the city of Atlanta’s mayor are still in a legal battle over Atlanta’s mask mandate.

Atlanta’s mayor believes the surge in new cases is linked back to Georgia being one of the first states to re-open.

And Florida reported another 12,500 new COVID-19 cases.

In Miami Beach’s South Beach, a new 8 p.m. curfew is in place.

Officials hope the early curfew will help turn down the party scene.