AG Nessel Says Hillsdale College Defied Limits on Public Gatherings for Graduation Ceremony

A small college downstate held an in-person graduation ceremony this weekend, defying warnings from the state and public health officials.

Hillsdale College expected more than 2,000 people at the event.

The liberal arts college says coronavirus safety precautions were taken, including wearing masks.

The college’s vice president and general counsel said the college complied with Gov. Whitmer’s order and cited the school’s constitutional rights, but Attorney General Dana Nessel called the event illegal, since public gatherings are limited to 100 people in the Hillsdale area.