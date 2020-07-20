Munson Thanks Goodwill for Community Support During COVID-19

Munson Healthcare wants to say “thank you” to the community – and one of their biggest community partners.

Munson says during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, Goodwill Northern Michigan stepped up to help in a big way. At the height of supply shortages, Goodwill opened a drop-off site to collect donations of PPE – protective gear and homemade masks – for patients and staff. Goodwill also sorted and quarantined the items making sure everything was safety delivered to Munson locations.

Desiree Worthington is the President of the Munson Healthcare Foundations. She says in the beginning Munson wasn’t really set up to receive donations, especially in large quantities. But Goodwill acted quickly to make it happen. “I was really moved by how responsive they were. They wanted to figure out a way to make all of that happen even when they were faced with overwhelming challenges themselves. And they are a shining example of service before self.”

In all, Goodwill of Northern Michigan delivered more than 1,550 pounds of donations to Munson Healthcare.