MTM On The Road: The Wooden Nickel Tour Continues

You might remember Our On The Road Crew went on the Houghton Lake Wooden Nickel Tour a few weeks back, all started by Under The Windmill.

They’re continuing on the tour and collecting more nickels as they learn about the many businesses that make up the area.

First stop, MJ’s Eatery, with a menu full of delicious eats.

Next, they head to Becky’s Sewing Machines to learn more about how they got started.

Back Door Saloon is next on the tour and another great place to grab a bite to eat in a fun environment.

They then go over to Kabinetree Koncepts to give us all the details on the work they do there.

All Stylin’ Hair Salon is next on the tour. Here, they’re excited to be back open but are taking precautions to keep clients safe.

The tour continues at Little Boots Country Diner, which is known for their delicious chicken tenders!

Last on the stop is Lyman’s on the Lake where you can get everything you need for a day out on the water.

Our On The Road Crew, Gabriella and Stephanie, take us along this tour as they continue collecting their wooden nickels.