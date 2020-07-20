MTM Brunch on 9&10 News Facebook

Join us every Wednesday at 9:15am for this fun Facebook Live!

Looking for a way to ask the Michigan This Morning crew a question?

Viewers have the opportunity to do so every Wednesday at 9:15am during the MTM Brunch Facebook LIVE!

Every Wednesday, Adam Bartelmay, Lauren Scafadi and Michael Stevens take over the 9&10 News Headquarters Kitchen to bring viewers a fun question and answer period called MTM Brunch!

You can join in the fun by going to the 9&10 News Facebook page on Wednesday at 9:15 to interactive with them during their Facebook LIVE video or watch it after it has aired to catch up!

The MTM Brunch Facebook LIVE is proudly sponsored by Natural Northern Foods in Traverse City.