Michigan Reports 489 New COVID-19 Cases, Deaths

Michigan is reporting 489 new cases of the coronavirus and 7 additional COVID-19 deaths.

Michigan now has 74,152 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 6,126 COVID-19 deaths.

Sunday the state was at 73,663 confirmed cases with 6,119 deaths.

The state is now providing weekly updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.

As of July 17, 55,162 are being reported as recovered in Michigan.

The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

District Health Department No. 4 (DHD4) is alerting the public of a possible COVID-19 exposure location.

DHD4 says people who were at The Menu Restaurant in Lewiston on July 12 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. may have been exposed to the coronavirus.

Those who could have been exposed should self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms.

Traverse City is working to keep the city a happy place with open space during the coronavirus pandemic.

And now there will be even more room for people to exercise in town.

The city will start their second phase of the Shared Streets project Monday.

Changes will be made to Ninth Street, between Maple and Park, so there’s additional room for joggers, walkers, bikers, and strollers.

The city teamed up with Norte and Tart Trails to add more space for social distancing.

Be on the lookout for signage in the area.

New York City plans to enter phase four of its reopening on Monday.

But the city is planning to keep most restrictions on indoor activities, including indoor dining, theaters and museums.

California, Texas and Arizona are continuing to report dramatic surges of new cases. And health experts are now warning about rising infection rates in Georgia, Tennessee, Missouri and Kentucky.

Georgia’s governor and the city of Atlanta’s mayor are still in a legal battle over Atlanta’s mask mandate.

Atlanta’s mayor believes the surge in new cases is linked back to Georgia being one of the first states to re-open.

And Florida reported another 12,500 new COVID-19 cases.

In Miami Beach’s South Beach, a new 8 p.m. curfew is in place.

Officials hope the early curfew will help turn down the party scene.

Congress is back in session Monday after being on recess since the Fourth of July.

The COVID-19 pandemic is at the top of their schedule.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says the first order of business will be a new coronavirus relief package.

The U.S. House already approved a $3.5 trillion bill, and President Trump is giving his input.

“I would not consider signing it if we don’t have a payroll tax cut,” he says.

The president also wants the new relief package to include liability protections for businesses.

The current enhanced Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation Program is set to expire at the end of July.

For the latest coronavirus news and additional resources, click here.