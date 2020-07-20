Menu Monday: Old Mission Eats Burger Truck

Food truck owners are having to get even more creative during the pandemic, and this is no different for Jaclyn Reynolds, the owner, and operator of Old Mission Eats. To combat the lack of events and venues, Reynolds was able to team up with a local microbrewery, Shorts Brewing Company, and parked her ’71 Airstream trailer in their lot at 211 Industrial Park Drive in Elk Rapids.

Old Mission Eats serves up daily dishes featuring salads, sandwiches, and hamburgers – and daily brews from Shorts. “There’s no better pair than a burger and a beer,” said Reynolds.

Reynolds is in her second year of owning the Old Mission Eats food truck, and she said “…business is much stronger now, we have a better following, and it’s nice being able to safely interact with all of the customers”.

When the customers come out, they can enjoy their burgers and drinks in the outdoor dining area, which makes for a safe and enjoyable experience. “It couldn’t be a better location,” expressed Reynolds, “it’s gorgeous obviously, having that outdoor seating is really nice. Families can come out and enjoy the sunshine, you’re right across the lake from the beach, as well. And then, not very far from the Elk Rapids Downtown. So it’s a great location”.

