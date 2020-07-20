Judge Questions Evidence in New Trial for Rep. Inman

The judge in Rep. Larry Inman’s case says he has serious questions about the evidence against Inman.

Inman is a Republican representing the Traverse City area. He is accused of trying to trade votes for campaign money—and faces a second trial on corruption charges.

In December, a jury acquitted him of lying to the FBI. But they could not reach a verdict on charges of attempted extortion and soliciting a bribe.

Inman cannot run for re-election because of term limits.

He has denied wrongdoing.

The judge in the case set a deadline for August 21 for prosecutors to respond if Inman asks to have the two remaining charges dismissed.