Judge Questions Evidence in New Trial for Rep. Inman
The judge in Rep. Larry Inman’s case says he has serious questions about the evidence against Inman.
Inman is a Republican representing the Traverse City area. He is accused of trying to trade votes for campaign money—and faces a second trial on corruption charges.
In December, a jury acquitted him of lying to the FBI. But they could not reach a verdict on charges of attempted extortion and soliciting a bribe.
Inman cannot run for re-election because of term limits.
He has denied wrongdoing.
The judge in the case set a deadline for August 21 for prosecutors to respond if Inman asks to have the two remaining charges dismissed.