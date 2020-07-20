Honoring John Lewis; Georgia Dems to Name Nominee

With the passing of Congressman John Lewis, the Georgia State Democratic Party plans to name a nominee on Monday for his spot on the November ballot.

Lewis passed away Friday at 80-years-old after battling stage four pancreatic cancer.

He served in Georgia’s 5th Congressional District since 1996 and was a Civil Rights icon. He and Martin Luther King Jr. led the Civil Rights march in Selma, Alabama in 1965.

Flags were lowered to half-staff at the state capital on Saturday to honor late Congressman John Lewis.