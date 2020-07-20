Honoring John Lewis; Georgia Dems to Name Nominee
With the passing of Congressman John Lewis, the Georgia State Democratic Party plans to name a nominee on Monday for his spot on the November ballot.
Lewis passed away Friday at 80-years-old after battling stage four pancreatic cancer.
He served in Georgia’s 5th Congressional District since 1996 and was a Civil Rights icon. He and Martin Luther King Jr. led the Civil Rights march in Selma, Alabama in 1965.
Flags were lowered to half-staff at the state capital on Saturday to honor late Congressman John Lewis. Gov. Whitmer gave the order this weekend in a statement that read:
“Congressman John Lewis was a civil rights legend who stood firmly on the front lines of our nation’s history,” said Governor Whitmer. “Congressman Lewis dedicated his life to building a more just, equitable nation for Black Americans everywhere, and his unwavering commitment to public service has set an example for leaders across the country. His work with leaders like Dr. Martin Luther King transformed our nation. John Lewis was an icon, and I know that people everywhere will feel the impact of his passing. May we honor his legacy by continuing the work to fix the systemic racism Black Americans face every day and build a country where everyone, no matter the color of their skin, can find opportunity. My heart goes out to the congressman’s family and loved ones during this time.”
“America lost one of its greatest warriors in the fight for civil rights at a time when his leadership was needed the most,” said Lieutenant Governor Gilchrist. “As our congressional and collective consciousness for two generations, John Lewis paved the way for so many people to make history by laying the foundation upon which I and so many others stand. This loss hits deep in the soul of every American, but we find solace in knowing that he inspired a legion of champions for change to carry forward this mission of justice, so that the next generation can be, believe, and become their greatest selves. We must recommit to righting the wrongs that John Lewis fought today and every day. To the man who caused good trouble: rest in power.”