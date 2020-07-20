Healthy Living: Diagnosing Dementia Early

Nearly 50 million people worldwide suffer from dementia, which affects their memory, language, and family relationships.

Now, a blood marker called, soluble CD14 is being studied as a potential tool in neurological disease.

Courtney Hunter explains in Healthy Living.

The researchers studied dementia risk in nearly 4,000 participants from the Framingham heart study and the cardiovascular health study.

They say that a cost-effective blood-marker is greatly needed to track the progression of preclinical brain injury leading to dementia.