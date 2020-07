Health Department Identifies Possible COVID-19 Exposure Site in Lewiston

District Health Department No. 4 (DHD4) is alerting the public of a possible COVID-19 exposure location.

DHD4 says people who were at The Menu Restaurant in Lewiston on July 12 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. may have been exposed to the coronavirus.

Those who could have been exposed should self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms.