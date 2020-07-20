Grant Me Hope: Isabella

Thousands of Michigan children are patiently awaiting their chance to meet their forever family.

And Isabella is just one of them.

This tech-savvy and energetic 14-year-old would be perfect as the youngest child where she can get plenty of love and effort.

Isabella is this week’s Grant Me Hope.

Bella said, “I am sort of a tech nerd. I have loved Minecraft ever since the day I heard of it when I started playing it I was basically hooked from then to now.”

She is very spunky and loves to talk. Bella would love a family to spend time with.

Her worker said, “She would do best either as an only child or with siblings that are older than her. She would love to be able to travel with her family and if she had a family that knew something about technology and was willing to spend time with her that would be great. I wish for belle to have a forever family that loves her and spends time with her and makes her feel important and builds her self-esteem.”

To learn more about Bella and the adoption process, click here.

Grant Me Hope is a collaboration between the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange, 9&10 News, and the business community.