Former State Employee Charged with Defrauding $2M From Coronavirus Relief Funds

An ex-employee of Michigan’s Unemployment Insurance Agency has been charged with defrauding the system of more than $2 million.

The U.S. District Attorney’s Office says Brandi Hawkins of Detroit had insider access to the funds, which she used to take federal and state monies meant for coronavirus relief.

Law enforcement found more than $200,000 in cash inside her home. Investigators say she used some of it to buy handbags and other luxury items.

The case is still under investigation.