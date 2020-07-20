Federal Officers Face Criticism for Response to Civil Rights Protests in Portland

Civil rights protests continue across the nation.

Now in Portland, Oregon, the way law enforcement is handling protests is drawing concern from top lawmakers.

Federal law enforcement officers were captured on video beating a Navy veteran.

The veteran, Chris David, is shown standing with his hands by his sides when police start hitting him.

Now, David’s hand is fractured.

The Navy veteran insists he was there to just ask officers a question.

And Portland’s Mayor Ted Wheeler believes the federal response to protest is making the situation worse.

“People are literally being scooped off the street and into unmarked vans, rental cars, apparently,” Wheeler says. “They are being denied probable cause and due process. They don’t know who is pulling them into the vans, the people are not identifying themselves.”

Now the state is suing top federal law enforcement agencies. And top House Democrats are calling for federal inspectors general to investigate the tactics being used in Portland.