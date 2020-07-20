Despite Claims By States, Suppliers Say PPE is Plenty

One of the biggest struggles of Michigan’s COVID-19 fight has been having enough supplies to handle testing and care in Michigan. It’s repeated across the country.

Suppliers in the area say there are more than enough available but they can’t get a call back when they offer.

“Many of these supplies seem to be out there but Michigan just wasn’t hooking up with them,” says Rep. Jack O’Malley of Lake Ann.

Since the beginning of the COVID pandemic, Governor Gretchen Whitmer has touted a need for more supplies.

“One of the things that we heard was, we were in constant need. We are in constant need,” says Rep. O’Malley, a member of the Joint Committee on COVID Oversight, “Well my office and others were contacted by five different suppliers and the question was how do we get in touch with the state of Michigan?”

Earlier this month, the state received a donation from the Kingdom of Jordan and Gov. Whitmer’s office said, “She remains open to all avenues in which procuring PPE is a possibility. Governor Whitmer is ready and willing to work together with any entity that is focused on protecting public health and combating COVID-19.”

Suppliers here in the US say they can’t get a call back.

“We sold to I think 22 or 28 states, so it’s not a matter of whether or not states are buying or can’t make claims,” says William Mathes, CEO of Med Source 1, “It’s the fact that other states have been and other states have been making purchases.”

“We heard a testimony from a gentleman who his company makes the swabs for the test kits he makes them right here in Michigan,” says O’Malley, “He couldn’t get a call back, so there’s a Michigan-made product.”

Mathes testified in front of the state’s COVID Oversight Committee and said claims of shortages are misplaced, his company alone could get 10 million masks in a week.

“We also have a surplus of gloves and now we’re saying the same thing with gowns,” says Mathes.

He says early on price gouging was an issue but now prices are very low due to the supply and are easy to find if you’re open to offers.

“They had a small nucleus it appears where they thought they could get PPE‘s,” says O’Malley, “And that’s what they stuck with.”