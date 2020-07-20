Crash Between Drivers Leaving Merritt Speedway Ends in Life-Threatening Injuries, OWI Arrest

A Lake City man is fighting for his life after a crash in Missaukee County Saturday night.

State police say it happened on M-66 in Pioneer Township just after 11 p.m. Both drivers had just left Merritt Speedway.

Troopers say the 22-year-old Lake City man tried to pass a friend—but hit his friend’s truck when he returned to the northbound lane.

The crash sent the 22-year-old’s truck rolling three times and threw the man from the vehicle. When troopers arrived, they say he was unconscious and the truck was laying on its driver side.

He was flown to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and two passengers were also severely hurt. None of them were wearing seat belts.

The friend he had tried to pass, a 28-year-old Luther resident, was arrested for drunk driving causing an incapacitating injury. His truck had front end damage from the crash.