Congress Back in Session, Working on New COVID-19 Relief Package

Congress is back in session Monday after being on recess since the Fourth of July.

The COVID-19 pandemic is at the top of their schedule.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says the first order of business will be a new coronavirus relief package.

The U.S. House already approved a $3.5 trillion bill, and President Trump is giving his input.

“I would not consider signing it if we don’t have a payroll tax cut,” he says.

The president also wants the new relief package to include liability protections for businesses.

The current enhanced Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation Program is set to expire at the end of July.