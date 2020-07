Police arrested a fugitive in Chippewa County they say cut off his tether.

The sheriff’s office says Todd Carrick was arrested in Sault Sainte Marie around 5:30 Monday evening.

When he saw police, they say he ran.

He was taken into custody after a short chase.

Police say he cut his GPA device off less than 24 hours before that.

He will now likely face an additional charge for resisting police.