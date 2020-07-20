Carrying the Torch: Special Olympics Michigan Virtual Summer Games Week July 19 – July 25

And they’re off! July 19, 2020, kicked off the official start to the virtual summer games for Special Olympics Michigan (SOMI). This is a chance for hundreds of athletes across the state to show off their skills and to see if their training paid off during their six-week health and wellness program.

The virtual games will be running all week long through Saturday, July 25, and you can take part in all of the fun by watching highlights on SOMI’s Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and Twitter.

Throughout the week, participants and fans will also be able to view virtual health, wellness, fitness, and educational activities. This includes:

Monday, July 20

6:30 PM – Sign Language Interpreter Courtney gives us a lesson in Sign Language for Beginners

Tuesday, July 21

11 AM – Live Virtual Workout with Molly

3 PM – Special Events Arts & Crafts

6:30 PM – Cardio Drumming with Molly & Sara

Wednesday, July 22

6:30 PM – My Chance to Dance

Thursday, July 23

11 AM – Mid-week Mentality Check

1 PM – Therapy Dogs

4 PM – Mott Campus Clowns

6:30 PM and 7 PM – Race Track

Friday, July 24

7 PM – Virtual Athlete Victory Dance

Saturday, July 25

7 PM – Virtual Summer Games Awards presentation

There will also be ‘words of inspiration’ from professional athletes. For a complete list of all of the events, and more information about the Special Olympics Virtual Summer Games, click here.