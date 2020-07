Bishop Baraga School in Cheboygan Torn Apart by Storm

The weekend’s storms tore up a Catholic school in Cheboygan.

You can now see right through the Bishop Baraga School, where strong weather tore part of the building off. Thankfully, no one was hurt.

These photos were taken after storms rolled through early Sunday morning. Most of the visible damage is focused on the back of the building, which was built in 2005.

Photo courtesy: Jim Chimner Facebook page