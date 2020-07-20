Bishop Baraga Catholic School Heavily Damaged By Sunday’s Severe Storm

A Northern Michigan school was hit especially hard by Sunday’s severe storms.

The entire roof was ripped off of Bishop Baraga Catholic School in Cheboygan.

“Once we finally went inside and saw the amount of damage it was heartbreaking really,” said Father Duane Wachowiak.

Father Wachowiak serves as the pastor for the Cheboygan Catholic Community, which includes the Bishop Baraga school.

He was one of the many school administrators assessing the damage left behind by Sunday’s storm.

“All the water pipes broke and flooded the whole school, so the whole building was flooded at least a foot deep,” Father Wachowiak said.

There’s not a single area in the school that was spared. The library is completely caved in, classrooms are waterlogged from flooding and many of the school’s equipment is destroyed.

“Just unbelievable, unbelievable that it happened,” said Kitty LaBlance, Bishop Baraga’s Principal.

LaBlance says they are working out how they’ll welcome students back this fall.

“We will be opening somewhere,” LaBlance said. “If we’re not in the building itself, we will be in some building, we are already looking at some possibilities.”

“We are moving ahead, right now we are not entirely sure how that’s going to happen, we have some plans, but right now it’s in God’s hands,” LaBlance said.

The school community is also quite close knit.

“Our school has gone through some other tumultuous times and we’ve always risen and comeback,” said Bishop Baraga teacher Jill Kwiatkowski. “I have absolutely no doubt in my mind we will come back even stronger.”

While leaning on each other, they are also leaning on their faith to guide them in the days ahead…

“It’s devastating, but as Catholic Christians we have to have hope there is a reason for this,” Father Wachowiak said. “We will get through this, God will be our guide.”