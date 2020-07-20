Bishop Baraga Catholic School Damaged in Weekend Storm

Several communities across northern Michigan are still cleaning up after this weekend’s severe weather.

Bishop Baraga Catholic School in Cheboygan was hit hard.

A huge portion of the roof ripped right off.

School officials are now assessing the damage.

They say water sprinklers burst, flooding the entire school.

The school says they are also discussing plans for the future with students’ academics in mind.

They say no one was in the building when this happened and no one is hurt.

SERVPRO’s clean up and restoration team is on site now starting some of the cleanup.