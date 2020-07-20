Amazing Northern Michigan Homes: Hilltop Home Overlooking Cedar Lake

We found an Amazing Northern Michigan Home with enough room for the whole family.

Whitney Amann and photojournalist Jeremy Erickson take us to an incredible, hilltop home overlooking Cedar Lake.

“It’s a family home, it’s a very warm and inviting home, and it’s very much a Northern Michigan home to be able to walk into a home and have these incredible views,” said realtor for Real Estate One Linda Schaub.

Warm and inviting, with plenty of space for everyone in the family.

This gorgeous home sits just outside Traverse City between West Grand Traverse Bay and Cedar Lake.

“Cedar Cove is only a five minute drive into Traverse City to downtown but yet when you get here, it’s very peaceful setting,” she said. “Cedar cove actually has 250 feet of frontage on Cedar Lake that’s private to the Cedar Cove owners. It’s sandy — sandy swimming area, sandy beach, people water ski from there, kayak, paddleboard, fish and then there’s also an additional 30 feet of frontage on West Grand Traverse Bay.”

The house itself is over 5,000 square feet with five bedrooms and three-and-a-half baths.

From the nursery to the master suite, every bedroom and bathroom on the second floor of the home is spacious and designed for the entire family.

“The master suite, it’s a larger feel,” said Schaub. “Beautiful tiled walk-in shower, large vanity area and again huge windows overlooking Cedar Lake and into Leelanau County.”

The rest of the home has a beautiful flow-through design to connect all of its unique living spaces.

“It’s laid out smart,” she said, “Even though it’s all been updated, the original layout was done very well. Your kitchen flows into your eating area and your living space but yet you have a nice private living room, more formal living room and formal dining room which is hard to find these days.”

The walk out basement makes for the perfect guest suite, all while using the space for things like your home gym, wine cellar and wet bar.

“The lower level has a very large family room area and I’d call it either like a wet bar or a kitchen area but it’s very large, again another area for family to gather,” said Schaub. “There is plenty of room for pool table, ping pong table, plus great area for TV watching.”

Click here for the listing of this Amazing Northern Michigan Home.

Cedar Lake Home 1

Cedar Lake Home 2

Cedar Lake Home 3

Cedar Lake Home 9



Cedar Lake Home 10

Cedar Lake Home 11

Cedar Lake Home 12

Cedar Lake Home 13



Cedar Lake Home 14

Cedar Lake Home 15

Cedar Lake Home 16

Cedar Lake Home 17



Cedar Lake Home 18

Cedar Lake Home 19

Cedar Lake Home 4

Cedar Lake Home 5



Cedar Lake Home 6

Cedar Lake Home 7

Cedar Lake Home 8