3 Rescued From Grand Traverse Bay After Watercraft Overturned

07-19-20 GT BAY RESCUE 2

07-19-20 GT BAY RESCUE 1

Three people were rescued from the Grand Traverse Bay after their watercraft overturned this weekend.

It happened just after 2 p.m. on Saturday in the east arm of the bay.

The Coast Guard Air Station Traverse City says a Good Samaritan helped rescue one of the boaters.

The other two people were rescued by boats sent from other response agencies that joined the search, including Grand Traverse County deputies, Peninsula and East Bay Fire departments, and the air station in Charlevoix.

All three of the people rescued were wearing life jackets, which the Coast Guard says helped crews quickly find and rescue them, emphasizing they are important to wear at all times while out on the water.