2020 Watershed Challenge goes Virtual for Summer Competition

An annual water challenge on Grand Traverse Bay has now become a virtual summer event with some additional components including biking and hiking. The Watershed Center Grand Traverse Bay is hosting a virtual 2020 Watershed Challenge from July 25th to August 22nd.

If you’re a fan of biking, running, swimming, paddling, and hiking, this challenge is for you. The executive director of the Watershed Center Grand Traverse Bay, Christine Crissman says it’s the perfect way to not only celebrate the clean water in Northern Michigan but a great way to get the family outdoors.

People are encouraged to go on the Watershed’s website and see what options are part of the challenge and register for the three-week long virtual event that’s keeping the community connected despite the ongoing pandemic.

Registration is open until August 19th and is $40 per person and $75 for a family. All of the proceeds from the challenge will benefit The Watershed Center Grand Traverse Bay, which aims to protect and advocate for clean water in Grand Traverse Bay and the surrounding waterways.

For more information on the 2020 Watershed Challenge and registration click here.