Petoskey Storm Tears Down Trees at Pine Bluff Condos

As Saturday night’s thunderstorm ripped through Petoskey, all Rich Leonard and his family could do was wait and watch.

Rich said, “We were watching the storm come in. We could actually see the hook in the clouds as they were moving across and in. And there was some swirling of the wind. The lightening was just spectacular and then when it started to rain we all went inside.”

He says he saw trees in his front yard fly before his eyes.

“As I was sitting at my bay window watching it all a big limb blew out of a tree right there at the corner of our property and hit the bay window,” says Rich.

Luckily his condo was not damaged, but for neighbor, Gordon Merritt, it was a different story.

Merritt said, “I was called by a friend that said you better get back to your condo. There was section, 4 by 8 section of the roof, shingles, plywood, everything that had blown off and landed in the parking lot.”

This morning roofers hauled the shingles away and the condo is starting to pick up the pieces.

Thankfully, no one was injured.

“It could have been disastrous. But it wasn’t. Thank god no one was hurt. There’s a lot of tree damage here, and a lot of thankful people,” Rich said.

Most of the damages at the Pine Bluff Condominiums is because of tree fall, and residents say to be caution because some branches are still falling.