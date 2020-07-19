DEVELOPING: AMBER Alert Issued for Missing Garfield Township Teen

The Grand Traverse Sheriff’s Office and Michigan State Police are trying to find a missing 15 year old girl named Anna Mae Taylor, of Garfield Township. Michigan State Police have issued an AMBER Alert for Taylor.

Taylor is believed to be in the company of a 20 year old man named Brandon Reyes, also of Garfield Township. There is information and evidence indicating that Reyes may have assaulted Taylor. Neither the family nor law enforcement have been able to contact or determine the whereabouts of the two.

They were last seen together in the Traverse City area between 2:00 and 4:00 a.m. Sunday morning (7/19) in Garfield Township near Keystone and Hammond Roads. Reyes is believed to be armed with a handgun and hammer, and is considered dangerous.

They are believed to be in a gray or silver 2006 Chrysler 300 with a personalized Michigan license plate of “BREYES”.

Anna Taylor is 5’4”, 110 lbs, with brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt and black Nike spandex pants with a neon waistband.

Brandon Reyes is 5’6”, 110 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has information should call 911 or Grand Traverse Central Dispatch at (231) 922-4550.