BREAKING: Missing Grand Traverse County Teen Found in Blair Township

Anna Mae Taylor and Brandon Reyes have been located by Sheriff’s Deputies in Blair Township. She is being treated for injuries at Munson Medical Center. Mr. Reyes is in custody. More information will be provided by investigators when available.

The Grand Traverse Sheriff’s Office and Michigan State Police issued an AMBER Alert earlier on Sunday to locate a 15-year-old girl named Anna Mae Taylor, of Garfield Township.

Deputies believed she was in danger.

Taylor was believed to be with of a 20-year-old man named Brandon Reyes, also of Garfield Township.

Captain Randy Fewless says Reyes and Taylor met up voluntarily on Saturday night. They were last seen together in the Traverse City area between 2:00 and 4:00 a.m. Sunday morning (7/19) in Garfield Township near Keystone and Hammond Roads.

Reyes may have been armed with a handgun and hammer. He is considered dangerous.

A witness said Taylor was seen with some sort of injury, but Fewless couldn’t specify what kind.

There is information and evidence indicating that Reyes may have assaulted Taylor.