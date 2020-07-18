Raw Sewage Spilled Into Boardman River; No Body Contact Issued for Multiple Beaches

More raw sewage was spilled into Traverse City’s Boardman River.

This is at least the third time this summer that this has happened following heavy rains.

The Grand Traverse County Health Department issued a no body contact advisory for waters connected to the river.

Do not swim or recreate at the following locations:

-Clinch Park

-Sunset Park

-The Senior Center

-Bryant Park

-The Boardman River from the DNR weir to its mouth

-Any private beaches east of the river mouth