Northport High School Students Hang COVID-19 Awareness Posters

Emily Reynolds and Sophie Stowe are rising seniors at Northport High School.

This year, they saw the class of 2020 miss out on big moments because of the Coronavirus, and they don’t want their senior year to be the same way,

Sophie Stowe says, “We just don’t want to miss out on any opportunities like the old seniors did and we want to make sure that everyone can stay healthy and get their fall sports and winter sports and just make the most of the rest of high school.”

Emily, Sophie, and a group of Northport High School students teamed up with the Benzie/Leelanau Health Department to hang up COVID-19 awareness posters.

A group of students also battled the rain in Suttons Bay to hang additional posters.

Benzie/Leelanau Health Department Public Information Office, Rachel Pomeroy said “We thought why don’t we reach out to see how we can address the youth. We took the opportunity and we wanted to get some student leadership in play.”

So far at least 16 young people in Leland have tested positive for the virus, exposing hundreds of their neighbors.

The teens say some people their age aren’t wearing masking and don’t understand that they could be asymptomatic, and infecting others.

So now, they’re providing that information to the community.

“I think it’s more or less teenagers trying to give information to other teenagers to maybe understand it better and accept it more,” said Emily Reynolds.

They will also be hanging posters in other locations this weekend to spread awareness.