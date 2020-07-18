Mason County Dive Crews Searching for Missing Boater on Round Lake

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing boater on Round Lake in Sheridan Township.

Sheriff Kim Cole says emergency crews were called to the area around 7:07 p.m. after receiving a call that a man jumped off a pontoon boat and never resurfaced.

Divers are currently on scene and started their underwater search around 8:45 p.m.

Sheriff Cole says the man is a Mason county resident and he was spending time with some out-of-town visitors on board the boat.

The name and age of the man have not been released.

This is a developing story; stay with 9&10 News for the latest updates.