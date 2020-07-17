‘Youth Empowerment For Success’ Program to Prevent Substance Abuse

Child and Family Services of Northwestern Michigan along with their Third Level Youth Services in Traverse City has created a brand new program aimed to help youth dealing with substance abuse. The ‘Yes! Youth Empowerment for Success’ program is completely free and involves ten sessions over a ten-week span.

Organizer and counselor for Child and Family Services with the Third Level Youth Services program, Ann Ronayne is a mental health counselor who specializes in animal-assisted intervention. Within the ‘Yes!’ program, Ronayne uses her therapy dog, Greta to work with youth ages 12 to 20 years old.

She says the program which is currently underway, focuses on July and August since those are the two months were research shows an increase in pre-teens and young adults experimenting with drugs and alcohol. With kids being out of school and parents away at work, the opportunity to turn to substances increases.

That’s why the ‘Yes!’ program was created to go through August, so youth can have one on one sessions with counselors through text, phone, video or in person. The goal is to increase self-awareness, increase resilience, and enable teens and young adults to grow supportive relationships.

To read an article, Ann Ronayne wrote regarding ‘4 Ways to Help Prevent Substance Use in Teens’ click here.

For more information about the ‘Yes! Youth Empowerment For Success’ free ten-week program and how to register click here.

You can also call Child & Family Services of Northwestern Michigan:

MAINLINE: 231-946-8975

YOUTH SERVICES CRISIS LINE: 231-922-4800 or 1-800-442-7315