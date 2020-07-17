Young People with Coronavirus Expose Hundreds in Leland

At least 16 young people in the Leland area have tested positive for coronavirus, and the Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department says they’ve exposed hundreds in the community. Health officials say the positive patients are 15 to 23 years old and the virus was spread through friend groups.

“They were gathering together, in many cases, they work together, or they, you know, hang out together,” said health officer Lisa Peacock. “What I can say is that what we’re seeing in all of those positive cases is that we have a lot of summer residents who have returned to the area.”

60% of the district’s coronavirus cases have sprouted up in the past month.

Class of 2020 Leland High School seniors Lizzy O’Neil and Helene Mitchell have seen it pop up in their friend groups.

“We were keeping our friend group small, but then some of those friends would hang out with other people so it’s kind of like a domino of people,” said O’Neil. “I thought I might as well get tested, I was around these people, so I did on the 7th and I didn’t find out until a week later. And they’re like ‘you’re positive.’”

Both teens have been quarantining at length this summer. They have both been exposed to multiple positive patients.

“We’ve been in quarantine basically all of July and I’m in quarantine until July 25,” said Mitchell. “Now people are more serious, but before that, I don’t think anyone was.”

The country’s leading infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci says young people need to take the pandemic more seriously, because they may be unknowingly spreading the virus.

O’Neil has been asymptomatic so far and says many people she know also haven’t had any significant issues.

“A lot of people up here around our age are asymptomatic or they have very, very mild symptoms so it’s kind of hard to tell,” she said.

The spread has impacted Leland’s businesses too.

“We’ve had, you know, some businesses that have had to stop operations for a couple of weeks during their peak season, because their employees are either isolated or quarantined,” said Peacock.

O’Neil and Mitchell want young people to realize how serious the virus is.

They created flyers that will be distributed through the county Sunday.