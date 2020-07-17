US Coast Guard Cutter Mackinaw Gets New Commander

The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Mackinaw got a new commander Friday.

The Coast Guard held a Change of Command ceremony Friday morning.

It was private with public viewing virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Commander Kristen Sermgard took command from former Commander John Stone.

During the Change of Command ceremony, Stone thanked the Cutter’s crew for making his time there great and said they are in great hands.

Commander Sermgard said the new role is a dream come true.