Traverse City’s Shared Streets Project to Expand to Ninth Street

Traverse City is marketing itself as a happy place with open space, and now there will be even more room for people to exercise in town. The city will start their second phase of the Shared Streets Project on Monday.

Ninth Street between Maple and Park will be configured so there’s additional room for joggers, walkers, bikers and strollers to pass through.

The city teamed up with Norte and TART Trails to make it happen.

They’ve already done this on Boardman and they’re excited to get more space open in TC’s central neighborhood.

This project is to encourage social distancing as people enjoy the outdoors.

“We hope families, kids, people using strollers, wheelchairs, however you like to be out and be active, we hope the program will help folks to be able to do a little more of that,” said Chris Hinze, a board member of Norte.

Cars will still be able to pass through, but be on the lookout for signage in the area.