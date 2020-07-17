Soo Film Festival Canceled by Pandemic

Organizers say 2020’s Soo Film Festival is canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, they are looking into the possibilities of having an online event, which will be decided later on.

This would have been the seventh year for the festival in the Soo on Sept. 16 through 20. Festival President Jason Markstrom says they could not “in good conscience” risk the wellbeing of others.

He also said filmmakers had worked hard—and they were excited to show off that hard work in 2020.

“Due to the ever-changing conditions we cannot in good conscience risk the well-being of our staff, friends, family, and fellow film fans. This year’s filmmakers put hard work and tremendous effort into their films and we were very excited to show them off,” Markstrom says.

They Soo Film Festival looks forward to showcase the work of independent and emerging filmmakers next year.