Russia Accused of Hacking COVID-19 Vaccine Research Institutions

Moscow is facing serious hacking accusations involving the COVID-19 vaccine and treatment research at institutions worldwide.

Russian spies are reportedly hacking organizations in the U.S., Britain and Canada that are working to fight the pandemic.

The kremlin says Russia has nothing to do with the hacking attempts.

But the group accused of doing the hacking—known as Cozy Bear—is linked to the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service.

The group is reported to be exploiting software flaws to access vulnerable computer systems and using malware to upload and download files from infected machines that have information on COVID-19 research.

U.K. Security Services’ vaccine research was not hindered after the attacks, but coronavirus research is a sensitive area as nations race to find a vaccine.