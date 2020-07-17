Real Estate Market is on Fire! Are You Really Ready to Sell?

The housing market is hot right now – about as hot as the weather has been. ‘The Four’s Michelle Dunaway caught up with housing expert, Greg Bosscher from Five Star* Real Estate, on what you need to know before you sell.

“No matter where you are, it’s things are going quickly going,” said Bosscher. “Prices still seem to be climbing, not rapidly, but they are climbing”. With the rising prices, many homeowners are on the fence on whether or not they should sell. According to Bosscher, sellers need to be cautious and really take a look at a plan before they put the ‘for sale’ sign in the ground.

“My first question is ‘what’s your in-between plan?’. Because, if you’re going to put your house on the market, you better be ready to move. That’s one of the biggest things – is just being prepared”.

Make sure that you a have a gameplan for not only selling but buying as well. Another suggestion that Bosscher said was to not overprice your house – because buyers may automatically cross it off their list.

Speaking of buyers, Bosscher explained that “buyers are getting a little bit fatigued. If they’ve been in the market, especially our what we call our good core residential buyers, it’s a tough competitive market, and some of the best advice I can give a buyer is to save some money”.

