Potential COVID-19 Exposure Sites Identified in Emmet, Charlevoix Counties

The Health Department of Northwest Michigan is reporting more potential COVID-19 exposure sites.

The health department says if you were at any of these restaurants in Emmet or Charlevoix counties on the dates and time listed, you could have been exposed to COVID-19 and should self-monitor for symptoms.

Pierson’s Grille & Spirits, Harbor Springs on July 12 from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Barrel Back, Walloon Lake on July 13 from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

TAP30, Petoskey on July 13 from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Paper Station, Harbor Springs on July 15 from 7 – 9 p.m.

According to the health department, all restaurants have been contacted and are working to ensure employees and customers are safe.

Anyone with questions should contact the health department at 1-800-432-4121.