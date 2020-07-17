Possible COVID-19 Exposure Site Identified in Alger County

LMAS District Health Department has released a possible COVID-19 Exposure site in Alger County.

The health department says that if you were at the Glass Bottom Boat Tour from 2:30 to 4 p.m. on Sunday July 12 you may have been exposed to COVID-19.

If you were at the location at the above date and time, you should self monitor for symptoms and contact the LMAS District Health Department at 906-387-2297.

They say the individual wore a mask and practiced social distancing.

