Police Arrest Three During Meth Investigation in Gladwin

Investigators arrested three people in Gladwin for having meth.

The Michigan State Police Drug Team says they arrested the main suspect in a hotel parking lot after he sold meth to a suspect from the Gladwin area.

They later stopped and arrested the Gladwin suspect after he threw a bag of meth out the window.

They then searched a hotel room and a nearby house and found more than 2 pounds of meth and more than $3,000.

Police arrested three people total in connection to this investigation.