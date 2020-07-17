Police Arrest Three During Meth Investigation in Gladwin

Quinton Zuk,

Investigators arrested three people in Gladwin for having meth.

The Michigan State Police Drug Team says they arrested the main suspect in a hotel parking lot after he sold meth to a suspect from the Gladwin area.

They later stopped and arrested the Gladwin suspect after he threw a bag of meth out the window.

They then searched a hotel room and a nearby house and found more than 2 pounds of meth and more than $3,000.

Police arrested three people total in connection to this investigation.

