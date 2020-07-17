PACE Central Michigan Receives $15,000 Grant to Help Protect Staff, Participants from COVID-19

A senior care center in Mount Pleasant received a $15,000 grant to help protect them from COVID-19.

The Mt. Pleasant Area Community Foundation recently awarded PACE Central Michigan $15,000.

The money will provide staff and participants with personal protective equipment, COVID-19 testing, and expand services for virtual medical, emotional and therapeutic visits.

Dayna Altom, executive director of PACE Central Michigan, says, “It has helped us to continue to deliver the same quality of services, the same level of services but in different ways throughout this to our senior population here in the community.”

Altom says she’s grateful for the Community Foundation for helping them continue to protect their staff, participants and community.