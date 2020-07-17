Northern Michigan in Focus: Museum of Moses

For this week’s Northern Michigan in Focus, Corey Adkins takes you to a tiny town with a huge tribute to a brother and son.

If you ever want to go to this museum, you don’t have much time left.

“He was just a lover of Harley-Davidson and a lover of vintage things, and a lover of all things made in America,” said Karla Moses.

Downtown Vogel Center: It’s a town you can drive through fast and holds the memory of a man you probably never knew.

In a little building next to the Vogel Center store is the Museum of Moses.

“Kevin was my son and, as I have come to learn since his passing, a very unusual and unique person. Many times I felt like I was the child and he was my mother because he taught me to be myself and if other people didn’t like that, that was their problem but not mine,” explained Joan Moses.

Kevin Moses lived by his own rules.

“He was very much his own person. He did what he wanted to do and how he wanted, and he did it in his own time. He pretty much kept to himself, he had a huge amount of friends but only a handful of close friends of the people that were allowed to get that close to him,” said Karla.

He was someone you never wanted to cross.

“Thieves and liars are very low on his list,” said Karla.

Joan added, “Whoever lied or cheated him would be a day of reckoning and that would not be pleasant for you.”

And he had a passion for anything Harley-Davidson.

“He loved riding them, loved collecting them, loved to talking about them,” said Karla.

When Moses died 10 years ago, his sister and mom didn’t know what to do with all his stuff. He had a huge collection of Harley’s and Harley memorabilia.

“We just decided he always wanted his own museum. If you build it, they will come we thought, and they did,” explained Karla.

The museum has had over 19,000 visitors.

“You just really never know who’s going to show up here. And when I open the door, almost everybody who looks in here says ‘wow.’ And those that really know what they’re looking at are like ‘double wow,’” said Karla.

But as time goes, so do people’s plans. Karla and Joan are moving to New Mexico. The museum is closing on August 30, for good.

“I think he can take it from here, and I think he will. It’s been extremely overwhelming the last few days. I have a hard time keeping the tears back sometimes,” explained Karla.

So head to Downtown Vogel Center in Missaukee County, because there’s only six more weeks to learn about Kevin Moses’ fascinating but ordinary life at the Museum of Moses.

“It’s all been good and, like I said, we’ve kept him alive for 10 years, and he can take it from here,” said Karla.