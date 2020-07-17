Northern Michigan Furniture & Appliance Stores Navigating Product Shortages, Shipping Delays

Furniture and appliance stores are dealing with inventory shortages and delays in ordering right now.

They say its due in part to demand but also a manufacturing slow down during the pandemic.

At 989 Furniture and Appliance in Harrison, appliances are hard to come by right now and the furniture selection is limited.

Sales manager Joshua Govitz says it’s taking weeks for orders to come in.

“It hurts. Normally appliances are around 30 percent of our revenue and we’ve been basically relying on the inventory we have, the mattresses that we’re fortunate to have. We’ve been doing a lot of special orders and we just have to be honest with the customers and let them know,” said Govitz.

Gray’s Furniture in Mount Pleasant says their orders are also taking longer and selection is limited.

Manager Paul Fox says demand for new furniture is also rising, something that started shortly after the stay-at-home order lifted.

“A lot of people were in their houses for that time and probably realized this couch isn’t that comfortable, or this bed isn’t that comfortable, or this dining room table needs to get replaced and then when we were able to reopen. I think we got bombarded with all those customers,” said Fox.

Stores say for now they’re doing the best they can to keep their inventory up.

“The challenge right now has been getting the furniture and the goods in and ordered,” said Fox.

“Appliances are a hot item. We have people come in everyday asking for appliances and I feel bad having to disappoint them that we don’t have any, but we’re not able to get them and we wish we could,” said Govitz.

There is no indication as to when appliance production and shipping might start returning to pre-pandemic levels.