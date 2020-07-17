New Commander Takes Over U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Mackinaw

The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Mackinac has a new commander.

The Coast Guard held a change of command ceremony Friday morning.

It was private with public viewing virtually because of the pandemic.

Commander Kristen Serumgard has taken over command from former commander John Stone.

During the change of command ceremony, Stone thanked the cutter’s crew for making his time there great and said they are in great hands.

Serumgard had a message for that crew.

“My success over the next two years hinges on my service to the crew and the ship,” said CDR Kristen Serumgard. “My commitment to you is to work tirelessly every day to be worthy of the title Mackinaw and represent you to the best of my abilities.”

Commander Serumgard said the new role is a dream come true.