Munson Medical Center Donates Overdose Reversal Drug

Traverse City Police and Munson Medical Center are working together to curb growing overdose death statistics.

Munson Medical Center donated 40 doses of the over dose reversal drug, Naloxone to the Traverse City Police Department.

The Traverse City Police Department says this is the third round of Naloxone donations they have received from Munson.

Thanks to the donations, officers can now keep Naloxone readily available in patrol cars in case of emergency- something that will help them continue saving lives.

Traverse City Police Department Detective Sergeant Matt Richmond says, “We’ve used them in the past and we’re able to save lives with those donations that we’ve received from Munson Medical Center.”

TCPD says working alongside Munson has really helped them monitor the opioid problem in Traverse City.