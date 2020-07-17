MTM On The Road: Waking Up With Kiss Me Coffee of Houghton Lake

Waking up early usually requires a cup of coffee.

Kiss Me Coffee in Prudenville promises to serve you coffee that’s good until the last kiss.

They have a variety of flavored coffee on the menu that can be served hot, iced or blended.

They have also just launched their new coffee van, making it more accessible for you to get your hands on your favorite cup of joe.

For those who aren’t coffee lovers, you can try one of their delicious smoothies or a cup of tea.

Our On The Road Crew, Gabriella and Stephanie, are showing us some of the featured items on their menu.