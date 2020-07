Mount Pleasant Man Killed in 4-Vehicle Crash

State police say a Mount Pleasant man died in a four-car crash Thursday in Isabella County.

Troopers say it happened just before 5 p.m. at the intersection of South Summerton and East Broadway in Chippewa Township.

They say two cars initially hit, and two others collided later.

State police say 56-year-old Charles Reaume was killed in the crash.

Four other people were hurt and were taken to the hospital.