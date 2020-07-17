Missaukee County Deputies Need Help Finding Hit-and-Run Suspect

The Missaukee County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a man they say is responsible for a hit-and-run that sent a McBain man to the hospital with serious injuries.

The Missaukee County Sheriff’s Office says the McBain man was driving on 7 Mile Road around 9:30 Friday morning.

They say someone was speeding and rear-ended him in West Branch Township, east of Lake City.

Deputies say the McBain man lost control, rolled off the road and hit a telephone pole.

Deputies say the driver who rear-ended the man stopped for a moment, and then left the scene in the silver Chevy Tahoe.

The McBain man was flown to the hospital with serious injuries.

Deputies say the driver that got away is a white man in his 30’s.

If you have any information about the suspect vehicle or driver, call the Missaukee County Sheriff’s Office at (231) 839-4338 or Silent Observer at (231) 779-9215.